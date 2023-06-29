58:08

Boogie, swing, fox trot, hot jazz, country swing, country blues, instrumental, guaracha, old time music, mento, jazz, fox, bolero rumba, sweet music.

1.– “Hop Scotch Boogie”. Johnny Maddox And His Orchestra

2.– “Woodchopper's Ball”. Woody Herman And His Orchestra

3.- “Mama's Gone, Good-Bye”. Wingy Manone Orchestra

4.- “Let's Get Drunk and Truck”. Harlem Hamfats

5.- “Huckleberry Picnic”. Louise Massey

6.- “The Big Boat”. Casey Will Weldon

7.- “Frenesí”. Jerry Murad's Harmonicats

8.- “Tilín, tilín, tilín, la basura”. Trío Matamoros

9.- “Ain't No Bugs On Me”. Fiddlin' John Carson and Virginia Reelers

10.- “Island Gal Sally”. Count Lasher

11.- “Fireworks”. Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five

12.- “Deep Purple”. Larry Clinton and his Orchestra

13.- “Dinah”. Eddie South

14.- “Qué pescao”. Grupo Marcano

15.- “Alice Blue Gown”. Ben Pollack and His "Pick A Rib" Boys



