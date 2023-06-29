Boogie, swing, fox trot, hot jazz, country swing, country blues, instrumental, guaracha, old time music, mento, jazz, fox, bolero rumba, sweet music.
1.– “Hop Scotch Boogie”. Johnny Maddox And His Orchestra
2.– “Woodchopper's Ball”. Woody Herman And His Orchestra
3.- “Mama's Gone, Good-Bye”. Wingy Manone Orchestra
4.- “Let's Get Drunk and Truck”. Harlem Hamfats
5.- “Huckleberry Picnic”. Louise Massey
6.- “The Big Boat”. Casey Will Weldon
7.- “Frenesí”. Jerry Murad's Harmonicats
8.- “Tilín, tilín, tilín, la basura”. Trío Matamoros
9.- “Ain't No Bugs On Me”. Fiddlin' John Carson and Virginia Reelers
10.- “Island Gal Sally”. Count Lasher
11.- “Fireworks”. Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five
12.- “Deep Purple”. Larry Clinton and his Orchestra
13.- “Dinah”. Eddie South
14.- “Qué pescao”. Grupo Marcano
15.- “Alice Blue Gown”. Ben Pollack and His "Pick A Rib" Boys