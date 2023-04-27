Jazz, swing, fox trot español, hot jazz, cajun, country blues, congo, rumba, boogie, blues mejicano, calypso, western swing, novelty, hawaiian, vocal.
1.– “Polka Dot Rag”. Noble Sissle And His International Orchestra
2.– “You Don't Mean Me No Good”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra
3.- “Barrabás”. Orquesta Martín de la Rosa
4.- “Somebody Stole My Gal”. Alabama Jug Band
5.- “Jolie Fille”. Hackberry Ramblers
6.- “I Believe I'll Make A Change”. Casey Bill Weldon
7.- “El Cumbanchero”. Desi Arnaz
8.- “Said the Monkey”. Antobal's Cubans
9.- “Carmen's Boogie”. Andrews Sisters with Orchestra
10.- “Rapsodia Melancólica”. Luis Arcaraz and His Orchestra
11.- “Money is King”. The Growling Tiger
12.- “Red Hot Gal Of Mine”. Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys
13.- “Swing Little Indians, Swing”. Hoosier Hot Shots
14.- “Fascinating Rhythm”. Sol Hoopii and His Novelty Five
15.- "Georgia On My Mind”. Mildred Bailey