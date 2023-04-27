78 RPM   78 RPM - 27/04/23 27/04/2023 58:07

Jazz, swing, fox trot español, hot jazz, cajun, country blues, congo, rumba, boogie, blues mejicano, calypso, western swing, novelty, hawaiian, vocal.

1.– “Polka Dot Rag”. Noble Sissle And His International Orchestra

2.– “You Don't Mean Me No Good”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra

3.- Barrabás”. Orquesta Martín de la Rosa

4.- “Somebody Stole My Gal”. Alabama Jug Band 

5.- “Jolie Fille”. Hackberry Ramblers 

6.- “I Believe I'll Make A Change”. Casey Bill Weldon 

7.- “El Cumbanchero”. Desi Arnaz

8.- “Said the Monkey”. Antobal's Cubans

9.- “Carmen's Boogie”. Andrews Sisters with Orchestra

10.- “Rapsodia Melancólica”. Luis Arcaraz and His Orchestra 

11.- “Money is King”. The Growling Tiger 

12.- “Red Hot Gal Of Mine”. Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys 

13.- “Swing Little Indians, Swing”. Hoosier Hot Shots

14.- “Fascinating Rhythm”. Sol Hoopii and His Novelty Five

15.- "Georgia On My Mind”. Mildred Bailey


