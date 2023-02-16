58:10

Exótica, swing, vocal, novelty swing, country blues, rumba, conga, biguine, old time, western swing, antillais, vocal, novelty, fox trot.

1.– “Montoona Clipper”. Les Brown His Band of Renown

2.– “Goodbye Mama, I'm Off To Yokohama”. Teddy Powell & his Orchestra

3.- “There's A Rickety Rackety Shack”. Fletcher Henderson's Collegians

4.- “Voom Voom”. Four Aristocrats

5.- “Piles Of It”. The New Dixie Demons

6.- “Don't 'low”. Washboard Sam

7.- “Masabi”. Alberto Socarrás

8.- “Panamá”. Lecuona Cuban Boys

09.- “Le Negue Antillais”. Sam Castendet et son Orchestre Créole

10.- “Cotton Patch Rag”. John Dilleshaw & The String Marvel

11.- “New Van Buren Blues”. Bob Skyles and His Skyrockets

12.- “Pardon Bondieu”. Felix Valvert et son Orchestre Antillais

13.- “Tiger Rag”. The Mills Brothers

14.- “There'll Be A Hot Time In The Old Town Tonight”. Frank Novak

15.- “Sing You Sinners”. Smith Ballew



