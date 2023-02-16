Exótica, swing, vocal, novelty swing, country blues, rumba, conga, biguine, old time, western swing, antillais, vocal, novelty, fox trot.
1.– “Montoona Clipper”. Les Brown His Band of Renown
2.– “Goodbye Mama, I'm Off To Yokohama”. Teddy Powell & his Orchestra
3.- “There's A Rickety Rackety Shack”. Fletcher Henderson's Collegians
4.- “Voom Voom”. Four Aristocrats
5.- “Piles Of It”. The New Dixie Demons
6.- “Don't 'low”. Washboard Sam
7.- “Masabi”. Alberto Socarrás
8.- “Panamá”. Lecuona Cuban Boys
09.- “Le Negue Antillais”. Sam Castendet et son Orchestre Créole
10.- “Cotton Patch Rag”. John Dilleshaw & The String Marvel
11.- “New Van Buren Blues”. Bob Skyles and His Skyrockets
12.- “Pardon Bondieu”. Felix Valvert et son Orchestre Antillais
13.- “Tiger Rag”. The Mills Brothers
14.- “There'll Be A Hot Time In The Old Town Tonight”. Frank Novak
15.- “Sing You Sinners”. Smith Ballew