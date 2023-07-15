58:12

Armónica, jazz, western swing, swing francés, old time music, country blues, afro, bolero son, mento, blues, swing, marcha deportiva, novelty, fox trot.

1.- “Tiger Rag". Larry Adler

3.- “Bluin’ The Blues”. Nick La Rocca and the Original Dixieland Band

3.- "I Just Want Your Stingaree”. Milton Brown’s Musical Cowboys

4.- “Jim”. Raymond Legrand

5.- “Old Hen Clackle". Clayton McMichen

6.- "She Shook Her Gin”. Barbecue Bob

7.- “La Culebra”. Beny Moré

8.- “Palmera”. Cuarteto Machín

9.- “Water the Garden”. Count Lasher and His Calypso Quintet

10.- “Strange Love”. Slim Harpo

11.- “Rag Mop”. Ralph Flanagan and his Orchestra

12.- “The Goose Hangs High”. Louis Prima

13.- “La Canción Del Deporte”. Francisco J Lomuto y Su Orquesta

14.- "Bow-Wow Blues”. Hoosier Hot Shots

15.- “Look What Youve Done”. Ozzie Nelson Orchestra



