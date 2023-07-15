Armónica, jazz, western swing, swing francés, old time music, country blues, afro, bolero son, mento, blues, swing, marcha deportiva, novelty, fox trot.
1.- “Tiger Rag". Larry Adler
3.- “Bluin’ The Blues”. Nick La Rocca and the Original Dixieland Band
3.- "I Just Want Your Stingaree”. Milton Brown’s Musical Cowboys
4.- “Jim”. Raymond Legrand
5.- “Old Hen Clackle". Clayton McMichen
6.- "She Shook Her Gin”. Barbecue Bob
7.- “La Culebra”. Beny Moré
8.- “Palmera”. Cuarteto Machín
9.- “Water the Garden”. Count Lasher and His Calypso Quintet
10.- “Strange Love”. Slim Harpo
11.- “Rag Mop”. Ralph Flanagan and his Orchestra
12.- “The Goose Hangs High”. Louis Prima
13.- “La Canción Del Deporte”. Francisco J Lomuto y Su Orquesta
14.- "Bow-Wow Blues”. Hoosier Hot Shots
15.- “Look What Youve Done”. Ozzie Nelson Orchestra