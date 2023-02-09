58:10

Boogie, swing, rock and roll, cajun billy, country, string band, rumba, mambo, calypso, old time, instrumental, son cubano, country yodel, fox trot.

1.– “Auld Lang Syne Boogie”. Freddie Mitchell Orchestra

2.– “Do Re Mi”. Horace Henderson and his Orchestra

3.- “Rockin' Chair Boogie”. Ivory Joe Hunter

4.- “Break-up”. Jerry Lee Lewis

5.- “Chere Tu Tu”. Miller's Merrymakers

6.- “I Aint Gonna Let It Happen No More”. Tennessee Ernie Ford

7.- “Atlantic City Rhumba”. Alfredo Mendez and His Piano

8.- “El Arrebato”. Tito Rodriguez con Los Lobos del Mambo

09.- "Trinidad Hurricane". Lord Beguinner

10.- “Bankhead Blues”. Nations Brothers

11.- “San Antonio Rose”. Les Paul & Mary Ford

12.- “Aquella Boca”. Sexteto Habanero

13.- “Skokian” Erik Jupp

14.- “The Happy Cowgirl”. Shirley Thoms

15.- “Tain't No Sin”. Phil Spitalny and His Orchestra



