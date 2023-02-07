Jazz, swing, fox trot español, blues, old time, mambo blues, bolero son, boogie, hawaiian, country blues, guaracha, western swing, fox trot.
1.– “You're Drving Me Crazy”. Bob Crosby's Bob Cats
2.– “Kitty On Toast”. Horace Henderson and his Orchestra
3.- “Muchacho Tímido”. Alicia Palacios con la Orquesta Plantación
4.- “Want To Woogie Some More”. Yas Yas Girl
5.- “Paddy On The Hand Car”. The Red Headed Fiddler
6.- “Chippin The Rock Of Blues”. The Blue Chips
7.- “Blues Mambo”. Sonny Thompson
8.- “La Perrita”. Quinteto La Plata
09.- "The Panic Is On". Mezz Mezzrow and his Swing Band
10.- “Suitcase Blues”. Albert Ammons
11.- “Kauoha Mai”. Joe Keawe
12.- “Yo-Yo Blues”. Barbecue Bob
13.- “Camina como Chencha la gambá”. Myrta Silva
14.- “Trinity Waltz”. Milton Brown and His Brownies
15.- “The One Man Band”. Ben Selvin and His Orchestra