01:00:05

Jazz, swing, fox trot español, blues, old time, mambo blues, bolero son, boogie, hawaiian, country blues, guaracha, western swing, fox trot.

1.– “You're Drving Me Crazy”. Bob Crosby's Bob Cats

2.– “Kitty On Toast”. Horace Henderson and his Orchestra

3.- “Muchacho Tímido”. Alicia Palacios con la Orquesta Plantación

4.- “Want To Woogie Some More”. Yas Yas Girl

5.- “Paddy On The Hand Car”. The Red Headed Fiddler

6.- “Chippin The Rock Of Blues”. The Blue Chips

7.- “Blues Mambo”. Sonny Thompson

8.- “La Perrita”. Quinteto La Plata

09.- "The Panic Is On". Mezz Mezzrow and his Swing Band

10.- “Suitcase Blues”. Albert Ammons

11.- “Kauoha Mai”. Joe Keawe

12.- “Yo-Yo Blues”. Barbecue Bob

13.- “Camina como Chencha la gambá”. Myrta Silva

14.- “Trinity Waltz”. Milton Brown and His Brownies

15.- “The One Man Band”. Ben Selvin and His Orchestra



