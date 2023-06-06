Hot jazz, dixieland australiano, jazz boogie, western swing, country blues, jazz, boogie, seis de andino, rhythm and blues, instrumental, blues, vocal, canción mejicana, fox trot.
1.- “Jazz Martini”. Mills Blue Rhythm Band
2.- “Shim-Me-Sha-Wabble”. Graeme Bell Dixieland Band
3.- “Beulah's Sister's Boogie”. Lionel Hampton and Orchestra
4.- "Black Eyed Susan Brown". Tune Wranglers
5.- “Lonely One In This Town”. Mississippi Sheiks
6.- “Royal Garden Blues”. Wingy Manone and his Orchestra
7.- “Cuban Boogie”. Irving Fields' Trio
8.- “A Un Pintor”. Ramito
9.- “What's The Use”. Roy Milton And His Solid Senders
10.- “Walk with a Wiggle”. Phil Harris and his Dixieland Syncopators
11.- “Chicago Breakdown”. Big Maceo
12.- "Baby Get Lost”. Dinah Washington
13.- “Se Murió La Cucaracha”. Lydia Mendoza
14.- "I'd Love It”. McKinney's Cotton Pickers
15.- "Pretty Lips”. Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra