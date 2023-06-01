58:07

Instrumental, swing, jazz, rhythm and blues, western swing, country blues, mambo, guaracha, calypso, fox trot español, country, hawaiian, son cubano, fox trot.

1.- "The Beat". Tommy Turk

2.- "Ain't Cha Got Music". Henry Allen and his Orchestra

3.- “Believe It Beloved”. Al Hibbler

4.- "Show Me The Way To Go Home". Bill Boyd & his Cowboy Ramblers

5.- “Bed Spring Poker”. Mississippi Sheiks

6.- “Brazil”. Carmen Cavallaro

7.- “Mambo De Chatanooga”. Pérez Prado and his Orchestra

8.- “Mi Espadita”. Trio Oriental

9.- “Matilda”. King Radio

10.- “Big John Special”. Benny Goodman And His Orchestra

11.- “Vaya Familia”. Mari Merche Abreu

12.- “Honky Tonk Sweetheart”. Kenny Roberts

13.- "Dreamy Hula Town”. Moana Orchestra

14.- “El Que Siembra Su Maiz”. Trío Matamoros

15.- "Spellbound Them”. Leo Reisman and his Orchestra



