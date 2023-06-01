Instrumental, swing, jazz, rhythm and blues, western swing, country blues, mambo, guaracha, calypso, fox trot español, country, hawaiian, son cubano, fox trot.
1.- "The Beat". Tommy Turk
2.- "Ain't Cha Got Music". Henry Allen and his Orchestra
3.- “Believe It Beloved”. Al Hibbler
4.- "Show Me The Way To Go Home". Bill Boyd & his Cowboy Ramblers
5.- “Bed Spring Poker”. Mississippi Sheiks
6.- “Brazil”. Carmen Cavallaro
7.- “Mambo De Chatanooga”. Pérez Prado and his Orchestra
8.- “Mi Espadita”. Trio Oriental
9.- “Matilda”. King Radio
10.- “Big John Special”. Benny Goodman And His Orchestra
11.- “Vaya Familia”. Mari Merche Abreu
12.- “Honky Tonk Sweetheart”. Kenny Roberts
13.- "Dreamy Hula Town”. Moana Orchestra
14.- “El Que Siembra Su Maiz”. Trío Matamoros
15.- "Spellbound Them”. Leo Reisman and his Orchestra