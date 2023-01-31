58:07

Swing, jazz, boogie, country, old time, instrumental, dixieland, bolero, guaracha, country blues, balada, hot jazz, rag, vocal, fox trot.

1.- "Shufflin' Joe”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra

2.- “Nagasaki”. Cab Calloway and His Orchestra

3.- “Scrub Me, Mama, With a Boogie Beat”. Will Bradley and His Orchestra

4.- “Big River”. Johnny Cash And Tennessee Two

5.- “Where Shall I Be”. Carter Family

6.- “Midnight”. Lenny Dee

7.- “Cataña”. Ethel Smith

8.- “Dónde Me Pongo Cachita”. Myrta Silva

9.- “Stealing Bo-Hog”. Blind Boy Fuller

10.- "Pancho López”. Lalo Guerrero

11.- “Jacquet's Dilemma”. Illinois Jacquet and His Orchestra

12.- “Starvation Blues”. Jesse Stone And His Blue Serenaders

13.- “Saturday Rag”. Roberta Lee

14.- “You Too, You Too”. Andrews Sisters

15.- “My Blackbirds Are Bluebirds Now". Jean Goldkette's Orchest