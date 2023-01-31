Swing, jazz, boogie, country, old time, instrumental, dixieland, bolero, guaracha, country blues, balada, hot jazz, rag, vocal, fox trot.
1.- "Shufflin' Joe”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra
2.- “Nagasaki”. Cab Calloway and His Orchestra
3.- “Scrub Me, Mama, With a Boogie Beat”. Will Bradley and His Orchestra
4.- “Big River”. Johnny Cash And Tennessee Two
5.- “Where Shall I Be”. Carter Family
6.- “Midnight”. Lenny Dee
7.- “Cataña”. Ethel Smith
8.- “Dónde Me Pongo Cachita”. Myrta Silva
9.- “Stealing Bo-Hog”. Blind Boy Fuller
10.- "Pancho López”. Lalo Guerrero
11.- “Jacquet's Dilemma”. Illinois Jacquet and His Orchestra
12.- “Starvation Blues”. Jesse Stone And His Blue Serenaders
13.- “Saturday Rag”. Roberta Lee
14.- “You Too, You Too”. Andrews Sisters
15.- “My Blackbirds Are Bluebirds Now". Jean Goldkette's Orchest