59:10

Swing, hot jazz, western swing, jump, country blues, mambo, pregón, calypso, fox trot, blues, country boogie, bolero, classic blues, hawaiian.

1.- "Christopher Columbus”. Fletcher Henderson and His Orchestra

2.- “Let's Have a Jubilee”. Mills Blue Rhythm Band

3.- “My Girl”. Johnny Dodds Chicago Footwarmers

4.- “Panhandle Shuffle”. Sons Of the West

5.- “Broadway Jump”. Slim Gaillard and His Flat Foot Floogie Boys

6.- "Kentucky Blues”. Little Hat Jones

7.- “Donna”. Pérez Prado y su Orquesta

8.- “El Frutero”. Enrique Bryon y su Orquesta

9.- "In The Morning”. The Growler

10.- “Breeze”. Clarence Williams and His Orchestra

11.- “Can't Trust Myself”. Jazz Gillum

13.- “Seventh Street Boogie”. Arthur 'Guitar Boogie' Smith

13.- “Repite ese disco”. Cuarteto Manuel Jiménez

14.- “I'm A Front Door Woman With A Back Door Man”. Lillian Glinn

15.- “When Summer Is Gone”. Kalama's Quartet