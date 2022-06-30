Western swing, jazz, swing, fox trot vaquero español, country, hawaiian, rumba pregón, son cubano, calypso, country blues, jazz-novelty, country boogie, blue yodel, seis puertoriqueño, fox trot.
1.- “Farr Brothers Stomp”. The Farr Brothers
2.- “White Jazz”. Glen Gray & Casa Loma Orchestra
3.- “Swing Out, Uncle Wilson”. Three Peppers
4.- “El Bravucón”. Lolita Garrido
5.- “Whoopee-Ti-Yi-Yo Git Along Little Doggies”. Girls Of The Golden West
6.- “Ulu Wehi Okaala”. Dick McIntire's Harmony Hawaiians
7.- “The Peanut Vendor”. Louis Armstrong
8.- “El Negro del Solar” . Enrique Bryón y su Conjunto
9.- “Soup In Bottle”. The Growler
10.- "Bullfrog Moan". Lonnie Johnson
11.- “I've Got My Fingers Crossed”. The Mound City Blue Blowers
12.- “Seventh Street Boogie”. Arthur 'Guitar Boogie' Smith
13.- "Dear Old Sunny South by the Sea". Jimmie Rodgers
14.- “Convenio De Amor”. Conjunto Típico Ladi
15.- “Take Your Black Bottom Outside”. Clarence Williams Washboard Five