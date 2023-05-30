Novelty, swing, jazz, western swing, polka, blues, rumba pregón, cha cha cha, old time music, bluegrass, stomp, calypso, bolero, country yodel, vocal.
1.- “Where You Going Honey”. Hoosier Hot Shots
2.- “Fraidy Cat”. Billy Vaughn and his Orchestra
3.- “Seattle Hunch”. Jerry Roll Morton
4.- “Hot Dog Stomp”. Roy Newman And His Boys
5.- “Rosy Polka”. Vagabond Polka Orchestra
6.- “Oopin Doopin Doopin”. "Little George" Smith
7.- “El Manisero”. California Ramblers
8.- “La Basura”. Orquesta Hermanos Castro
9.- “Riley the Furniture Man”. Georgia Crackers
10.- "Bringing in The Georgia Mail". Charlie Monroe
11.- “Cotton Pickers Stomp”. Jim Eanes and The Shenandoah Valley Boys
12.- “Death”. The Lion
13.- “Amor Sin Dolor”. Canario y su Grupo
14.- “Go To Sleep My Darling”. Dezurik Sisters
15.- “The Birth of the Blues”. Sammy Davis, Jr.