78 RPM - 30/05/23 30/05/2023 58:04

Novelty, swing, jazz, western swing, polka, blues, rumba pregón, cha cha cha, old time music, bluegrass, stomp, calypso, bolero, country yodel, vocal.

1.- “Where You Going Honey”. Hoosier Hot Shots

2.- “Fraidy Cat”. Billy Vaughn and his Orchestra

3.- “Seattle Hunch”. Jerry Roll Morton

4.- “Hot Dog Stomp”. Roy Newman And His Boys

5.- “Rosy Polka”. Vagabond Polka Orchestra

6.- Oopin Doopin Doopin”. "Little George" Smith

7.- El Manisero”. California Ramblers

8.- “La Basura”. Orquesta Hermanos Castro

9.- “Riley the Furniture Man”. Georgia Crackers

10.- "Bringing in The Georgia Mail". Charlie Monroe

11.- “Cotton Pickers Stomp”. Jim Eanes and The Shenandoah Valley Boys

12.- “Death”. The Lion

13.- “Amor Sin Dolor”. Canario y su Grupo

14.- “Go To Sleep My Darling”. Dezurik Sisters

15.- “The Birth of the Blues”. Sammy Davis, Jr.


