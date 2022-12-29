Swing, jazz, country, country, western swing, bamba, son, mento, calypso africano, instrumental, fox trot, yodel, jazz blues, villancico.
1.- “Sugar Foot Stomp”. Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra
2.- "Jamaica Shout”. Coleman Hawkins and His Orchestra
3.- “Old Yazoo”. Cab Calloway
4.- “The Right Key”. Jimmy Thomason
5.- “Nagasaki”. The Rice Brothers Gang
6.- "The Veracruz Hop". Juan S. Garrido Orquesta
7.- “La Cucaracha”. Lud Gluskin And His Continental Orchestra
8.- “Al Encontrarte”. Cuarteto Machín
9.- “Melody Damour ”. Count Owen and his Calypsonians
10.- “Cost Of Living Nar Freetown”. Ebenezer Calender And His Maringer Band
11.- “Oomp-Chuck”. Jerry Gray
12.- “My Melancholy Baby”. Jack Teagarden and His Orchestra
13.- “Ding Dong Bells”. Kenny Roberts
14.- “P D Q Blues”. Fletcher Henderson Orchestra
15.- “Christmas Song”. Four Aces