58:11

Swing, jazz, country, country, western swing, bamba, son, mento, calypso africano, instrumental, fox trot, yodel, jazz blues, villancico.

1.- “Sugar Foot Stomp”. Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra

2.- "Jamaica Shout”. Coleman Hawkins and His Orchestra

3.- “Old Yazoo”. Cab Calloway

4.- “The Right Key”. Jimmy Thomason

5.- “Nagasaki”. The Rice Brothers Gang

6.- "The Veracruz Hop". Juan S. Garrido Orquesta

7.- “La Cucaracha”. Lud Gluskin And His Continental Orchestra

8.- “Al Encontrarte”. Cuarteto Machín

9.- “Melody Damour ”. Count Owen and his Calypsonians

10.- “Cost Of Living Nar Freetown”. Ebenezer Calender And His Maringer Band

11.- “Oomp-Chuck”. Jerry Gray

12.- “My Melancholy Baby”. Jack Teagarden and His Orchestra

13.- “Ding Dong Bells”. Kenny Roberts

14.- “P D Q Blues”. Fletcher Henderson Orchestra

15.- “Christmas Song”. Four Aces