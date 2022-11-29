Swing, stomp, boogie, vocal, country blues, merengue, bolero, son, instrumental, hot jazz, blues, hawaiian, mambo, country, fox trot.
1.- "Tidal Wave”. Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra
2.- “King Porter Stomp”. Benny Goodman and his Orchestra
3.- "Boogie Woogie Mama”. Tommy Ridgley
4.- “Blues in the Night”. Dinah Shore
5.- “Lacey Belle”. Sonny Boy Williamson
6.- “No Vayas a Dinamarca”. Dioris Valladares
7.- “Sueño Guajiro”. Agustin Lara y su Orquesta
8.- “Falsa Eva”. Septeto Matamoros
9.- “In the Mood”. Lawrence Welk and His Champagne Music
10.- “Right or Wrong”. The Goofus Five
11.- “The Wang Wang Blues”. Henry Busse and his Orchestra
12.- “Down In Waikiki”. Eddy's Hawaiian Serenaders
13.- “Suavecito”. Monchito and His Mambo Royals
14.- “San Antonio Rose”. Grady Martin And His Slew Foot Five
14.- "I Don't Want Your Kisses”. Fred Rich Orchestra