58:15

Swing, stomp, boogie, vocal, country blues, merengue, bolero, son, instrumental, hot jazz, blues, hawaiian, mambo, country, fox trot.

1.- "Tidal Wave”. Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra

2.- “King Porter Stomp”. Benny Goodman and his Orchestra

3.- "Boogie Woogie Mama”. Tommy Ridgley

4.- “Blues in the Night”. Dinah Shore

5.- “Lacey Belle”. Sonny Boy Williamson

6.- “No Vayas a Dinamarca”. Dioris Valladares

7.- “Sueño Guajiro”. Agustin Lara y su Orquesta

8.- “Falsa Eva”. Septeto Matamoros

9.- “In the Mood”. Lawrence Welk and His Champagne Music

10.- “Right or Wrong”. The Goofus Five

11.- “The Wang Wang Blues”. Henry Busse and his Orchestra

12.- “Down In Waikiki”. Eddy's Hawaiian Serenaders

13.- “Suavecito”. Monchito and His Mambo Royals

14.- “San Antonio Rose”. Grady Martin And His Slew Foot Five

14.- "I Don't Want Your Kisses”. Fred Rich Orchestra