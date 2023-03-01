Swing, jazz, hot jazz, early country, boogie, hawaiian, afro cuban, pregón, calypso, mento, country boogie, bolero son, hillbilly inglés, fox trot.
1.– “That Rhythm Man”. Chick Webb and His Orchestra
2.– “Slap That Bass”. Harry Roy and his Orchestra
3.- “Blow My Blues Away”. Floyd Campbell and his Gang Busters
4.- “Yes Sir, That's My Baby”. Roy Acuff And His Crazy Tennesseeans
5.- “Shout For Joy”. Albert Ammons
6.- “My Little Grass Shack in Kealakekua”. Felix Mendelssohn and his Hawaiian Serenaders
7.- “Bella Mora”. Machito
8.- “El Limpiabotas”. Orquesta Casino de la Playa
09.- “Nana”. Gilles Sala
10.- “Night Fall In Zion”. Laurel Aitken
11.- “Honeysuckle Rose”. Count Basie Orchestra
12.- “The Boogie Woogie Flying Cloud”. Hank Snow
13.- “Boquita Azucarada”. Trio Hermanas Márquez
14.- “Ragtime Cowboy Joe”. The Hill Billies
15.- “Nobody's Sweetheart ”. Phil Spitalny Orchestra