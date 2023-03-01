58:11

Swing, jazz, hot jazz, early country, boogie, hawaiian, afro cuban, pregón, calypso, mento, country boogie, bolero son, hillbilly inglés, fox trot.

1.– “That Rhythm Man”. Chick Webb and His Orchestra

2.– “Slap That Bass”. Harry Roy and his Orchestra

3.- “Blow My Blues Away”. Floyd Campbell and his Gang Busters

4.- “Yes Sir, That's My Baby”. Roy Acuff And His Crazy Tennesseeans

5.- “Shout For Joy”. Albert Ammons

6.- “My Little Grass Shack in Kealakekua”. Felix Mendelssohn and his Hawaiian Serenaders

7.- “Bella Mora”. Machito

8.- “El Limpiabotas”. Orquesta Casino de la Playa

09.- “Nana”. Gilles Sala

10.- “Night Fall In Zion”. Laurel Aitken

11.- “Honeysuckle Rose”. Count Basie Orchestra

12.- “The Boogie Woogie Flying Cloud”. Hank Snow

13.- “Boquita Azucarada”. Trio Hermanas Márquez

14.- “Ragtime Cowboy Joe”. The Hill Billies

15.- “Nobody's Sweetheart ”. Phil Spitalny Orchestra