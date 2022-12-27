58:08

Jazz, shuffle, bounce de Nueva Orleans, country boogie, western novelty, yodel, samba, mambo, calypso, corrido, western swing, rag, country, charleston español, villancico.

1.- “Sweet And Hot”. Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra

2.- "Riverboat Shuffle”. Bix Beiderbecke and His Orchestra

3.- “Longhair's Blues Rhumba”. Profesor Longhair

4.- “Tokyo Boogie”. Moon Mullican

5.- “Dan, the Banana Man”. The Nettle Brothers String Band

6.- "Big Rock Candy Mountain". Yodeling Slim Clarke

7.- “Happy Samba”. Freddy Mendelsohn

8.- “This Is Mambo”. Tito Rodriguez & His Orchestra

9.- “What Is This Generation Goming To”. Robert Mitchum

10.- “Blanca Estela”. Trio los Jaibos

11.- “How Come”. Ocie Stockard and the Wanderers

12.- “White Christmas”. Cowboy Copas

13.- “Feet Dont Fail Me”. Bill Carlisle

14.- “Al Congo”. Pepita Ramos “La Goyita”

15.- “White Christmas”. Frank Sinatra