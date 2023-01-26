58:11

Swing, boogie, rock mambo, western swing, country blues, pregón, rumba, guaracha, fox trot, blues, vocal, son montuno, hawaiian, calypso, sweet music.

1.- "Turkey Special”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra

2.- “Musso's Boogie”. Vido Musso And His Orchestra

3.- “Rock and Roll Mambo”. Red Prysock

4.- "Drunkard’s Hiccoughs”. J.E. Mainer’s Mountaineers

5.- “Put You Back in Jail”. Blind Boy Fuller

6.- "The Peanut Vendor”. Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

7.- “Tic-Toc Rhumba”. Ethel Smith and The Bando Carioca

8.- “Me fuí con ella”. Septeto Habanero

9.- “Roseland Stomp”. Clyde McCoy and his Orchestra

10.- “Saint-Louis Blues”. Eldridge Roy and His Orchestra

11.- “The Creep”. Jerry Gray And His Orchestra

12.- “Olvido“. Sexteto Antillano

13.- “Haina Ia Mai Kapuana”. Dick McIntire and his Harmony Hawaiians

14.- “The Bedbug Song”. Mighty Panther

15.- “There's a Rainbow Round My Shoulder”. Johnny Marvin



