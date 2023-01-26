Swing, boogie, rock mambo, western swing, country blues, pregón, rumba, guaracha, fox trot, blues, vocal, son montuno, hawaiian, calypso, sweet music.
1.- "Turkey Special”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra
2.- “Musso's Boogie”. Vido Musso And His Orchestra
3.- “Rock and Roll Mambo”. Red Prysock
4.- "Drunkard’s Hiccoughs”. J.E. Mainer’s Mountaineers
5.- “Put You Back in Jail”. Blind Boy Fuller
6.- "The Peanut Vendor”. Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
7.- “Tic-Toc Rhumba”. Ethel Smith and The Bando Carioca
8.- “Me fuí con ella”. Septeto Habanero
9.- “Roseland Stomp”. Clyde McCoy and his Orchestra
10.- “Saint-Louis Blues”. Eldridge Roy and His Orchestra
11.- “The Creep”. Jerry Gray And His Orchestra
12.- “Olvido“. Sexteto Antillano
13.- “Haina Ia Mai Kapuana”. Dick McIntire and his Harmony Hawaiians
14.- “The Bedbug Song”. Mighty Panther
15.- “There's a Rainbow Round My Shoulder”. Johnny Marvin