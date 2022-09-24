01:00:07

Jazz danés, blues, vocal, hot jazz, western swing, country blues, conga, cha cha cha, jazz, country, congo, bolero, jazz blues, fox trot.

1.– “Honeysuckle Rose”. Svend Asmussen Quintet

2.– “Singin' the Blues”. Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra

3.- “One Meatball”. Andrews Sisters

4.- “That's a Serious Thing”. Eddie Condon's Hot Shots

5.- “Barn Dance Rag”. Bill Boyd and His Cowboys Ramblers

6.- "She's Got A Mean Disposition". Henry Townsend

7.- “Un Soir De Carnaval”. Rico's Creole Band.

8.- “Suavecito”. Orquesta Aragón

9.- “San Sue Strut”. Harry Roy and his Orchestra

10.- “Old Yazoo”. Washboard Rhythm Kings

11.- "Two-Faced Preacher". Karl and Harty

12.- "Panama’m Tombé". Issa El Saieh and his Orchestra

13.- “Se vende una casita”. Pedro Flores y su Grupo

14.- “Milk Cow Blues”. Clarence Williams and His Orchestra

15.- “From The Shoulder”. Bing Crosby