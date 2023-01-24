58:08

Boogie, swing, country, cajun, country blues, guaracha son, armónica, porro, instrumental, rumba, dixieland, fox trot, sweet music.

1.- “Twin 88 Boogie”. David Carroll And His Orchestra

2.- “Caldonia Boogie”. Louis Jordan and his Tympany Five

3.- “Sugar Is Sweet And So Are You”. Louis Prima And His New Orleans Gang

4.- “Fiddlin' Joe”. Johnny Tyler and The Riders of the Rio Grande

5.- “J'ai Pres Parley”. Hackberry Ramblers

6.- “Been Your Dog”. Blind Boy Fuller

7.- “Báilala hasta las dos”. Conjunto Lírico Gloria Matancera

8.- “Malagueña”. Jerry Murad's Harmonicats

9.- “Mi Gallo”. Chapuseaux y Damiron

10.- “Your Blase”. Bill Harris and his Orchestra

11.- "Stop Chasin' Me Baby”. The Lancers

12.- “Maria Engracia”. Quinteto La Plata

13.- “Dixie After Dark”. Harry Roy And His Orchestra

14.- “Coquette”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra

15.- “Happy Days and Lonely Nights”. Johnny Marvin



