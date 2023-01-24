Boogie, swing, country, cajun, country blues, guaracha son, armónica, porro, instrumental, rumba, dixieland, fox trot, sweet music.
1.- “Twin 88 Boogie”. David Carroll And His Orchestra
2.- “Caldonia Boogie”. Louis Jordan and his Tympany Five
3.- “Sugar Is Sweet And So Are You”. Louis Prima And His New Orleans Gang
4.- “Fiddlin' Joe”. Johnny Tyler and The Riders of the Rio Grande
5.- “J'ai Pres Parley”. Hackberry Ramblers
6.- “Been Your Dog”. Blind Boy Fuller
7.- “Báilala hasta las dos”. Conjunto Lírico Gloria Matancera
8.- “Malagueña”. Jerry Murad's Harmonicats
9.- “Mi Gallo”. Chapuseaux y Damiron
10.- “Your Blase”. Bill Harris and his Orchestra
11.- "Stop Chasin' Me Baby”. The Lancers
12.- “Maria Engracia”. Quinteto La Plata
13.- “Dixie After Dark”. Harry Roy And His Orchestra
14.- “Coquette”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra
15.- “Happy Days and Lonely Nights”. Johnny Marvin