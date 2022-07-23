59:19

Swing, jazz, western swing, samba, country blues, pasillo, guajira, calypso, blues, old time, hot jazz, hawaiian, fox trot inglés, fox trot.

1.- "Caravan". Barney Bigard & His Jazzopators

2.- "Deep Down South". Bix Beiderbecke and His Orchestra

3.- “When You And I Were”. Sidney Bechet - Tommy Ladnier & Orchestra

4.- “Panhandle Shuffle”. Sons of the West

5.- “Sabia de Mangueira”. Nelson Goncalves

6.- “Cigarette Blues”. Bo Carter

7.- “La Madrugada”. Lionel Belasco y su Orquesta

8.- “Baile Simón”. Tito Puente y su Orquesta

9.- “The Whe Whe Banker Wedding”. The Tiger

10.- “Chocolate to the Bone”. Frankie Half-Pint Jaxon

11.- “Bitter Creek”. Oscar & Doc Harper

12.- “That's No Bargain”. Red Nichols And His Five Pennies

13.- "South Sea Sadie”. Felix Mendelssohn and His Hawaiian Serenaders

14.- "Cryin' For The Carolines”. Ambrose and His Orchestra

15.- "Too Busy”. Clicquot Club Eskimos