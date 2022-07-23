Swing, jazz, western swing, samba, country blues, pasillo, guajira, calypso, blues, old time, hot jazz, hawaiian, fox trot inglés, fox trot.
1.- "Caravan". Barney Bigard & His Jazzopators
2.- "Deep Down South". Bix Beiderbecke and His Orchestra
3.- “When You And I Were”. Sidney Bechet - Tommy Ladnier & Orchestra
4.- “Panhandle Shuffle”. Sons of the West
5.- “Sabia de Mangueira”. Nelson Goncalves
6.- “Cigarette Blues”. Bo Carter
7.- “La Madrugada”. Lionel Belasco y su Orquesta
8.- “Baile Simón”. Tito Puente y su Orquesta
9.- “The Whe Whe Banker Wedding”. The Tiger
10.- “Chocolate to the Bone”. Frankie Half-Pint Jaxon
11.- “Bitter Creek”. Oscar & Doc Harper
12.- “That's No Bargain”. Red Nichols And His Five Pennies
13.- "South Sea Sadie”. Felix Mendelssohn and His Hawaiian Serenaders
14.- "Cryin' For The Carolines”. Ambrose and His Orchestra
15.- "Too Busy”. Clicquot Club Eskimos