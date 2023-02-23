58:11

Swing, jazz, rhythm and blues, fox trot español, western swing, country, mambo, guaracha, merengue haitiano, jazz blues, old time, bolero, blue yodel, hot jazz, fox trot.

1.– “Smooth Sailing”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra

2.– “After Hours”. Erskine Hawkins and his orchestra

3.- “Rocket 88”. Jackie Brenston

4.- “Volverá la primavera”. Bonet de San Pedro y los 7 de Palma

5.- “Down in Arkansas”. Crystal Springs Ramblers

6.- “You Are My Sunshine”. Jimmie Davis

7.- “Lupita”. Pérez Prado

8.- “Si tú me llevas, te llevo”. Anselmo Sacasas y su Orquesta

09.- “Celebrité”. Majestic Jazz Group

10.- “Really The Blues”. Tommy Ladnier & His Orchestra

11.- “Coon From Tennessee”. Georgia Crackers

12.- “Tú no sabes mentir”. Quinteto La Plata

13.- “My Man”. Fred Kirby

14.- “Shes Crying For Me”. Albert Wynns Gutbucket Five

15.- “I'm Ka-razy For You”. Horace Heidt and His Orchestra