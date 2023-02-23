Swing, jazz, rhythm and blues, fox trot español, western swing, country, mambo, guaracha, merengue haitiano, jazz blues, old time, bolero, blue yodel, hot jazz, fox trot.
1.– “Smooth Sailing”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra
2.– “After Hours”. Erskine Hawkins and his orchestra
3.- “Rocket 88”. Jackie Brenston
4.- “Volverá la primavera”. Bonet de San Pedro y los 7 de Palma
5.- “Down in Arkansas”. Crystal Springs Ramblers
6.- “You Are My Sunshine”. Jimmie Davis
7.- “Lupita”. Pérez Prado
8.- “Si tú me llevas, te llevo”. Anselmo Sacasas y su Orquesta
09.- “Celebrité”. Majestic Jazz Group
10.- “Really The Blues”. Tommy Ladnier & His Orchestra
11.- “Coon From Tennessee”. Georgia Crackers
12.- “Tú no sabes mentir”. Quinteto La Plata
13.- “My Man”. Fred Kirby
14.- “Shes Crying For Me”. Albert Wynns Gutbucket Five
15.- “I'm Ka-razy For You”. Horace Heidt and His Orchestra