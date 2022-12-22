Jazz, swing, boogie, corrido, western swing, old time, hawaiian, chivirico, guaracha, country blues, country navideño, rhythm and blues, hot jazz, fox trot español, cajunbilly, fox trot.
1.- “Chinatown, My Chinatown”. Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra
2.- "Stop Kicking My Heart Around”. Jack Teagarden and His Orchestra
3.- “Christmas Boogie”. Sugar Chile Robinson
4.- “Kickin' It Off”. Bill Mounce
5.- “Jim's Windy Mule”. Prairie Ramblers
6.- “Zucker Lilly”. Hula Hawaiians
7.- “Chivirico”. Alfredo Mendez Dance Orchestra
8.- “Tumbando Caña”. Orquesta Casino de la playa
9.- “Cocaine Habit Blues”. Memphis Jug Band
10.- “Christmas Dinner”. Tennessee Ernie Ford
11.- “Honey Hush". Joe Turner
12.- “Chew-Chew-Chew”. Don Redman and His Orchestra
13.- “Boo-Hoo”. Gran Orquesta de Manolo Bel y sus muchachos
14.- “Vain ton don a ma mort”. Happy Fats & His Rayne Bo Ramblers
15.- “Say it isn't So”. Rudy Vallee and His Connecticut Yankees