58:07

Jazz, swing, boogie, corrido, western swing, old time, hawaiian, chivirico, guaracha, country blues, country navideño, rhythm and blues, hot jazz, fox trot español, cajunbilly, fox trot.

1.- “Chinatown, My Chinatown”. Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra

2.- "Stop Kicking My Heart Around”. Jack Teagarden and His Orchestra

3.- “Christmas Boogie”. Sugar Chile Robinson

4.- “Kickin' It Off”. Bill Mounce

5.- “Jim's Windy Mule”. Prairie Ramblers

6.- “Zucker Lilly”. Hula Hawaiians

7.- “Chivirico”. Alfredo Mendez Dance Orchestra

8.- “Tumbando Caña”. Orquesta Casino de la playa

9.- “Cocaine Habit Blues”. Memphis Jug Band

10.- “Christmas Dinner”. Tennessee Ernie Ford

11.- “Honey Hush". Joe Turner

12.- “Chew-Chew-Chew”. Don Redman and His Orchestra

13.- “Boo-Hoo”. Gran Orquesta de Manolo Bel y sus muchachos

14.- “Vain ton don a ma mort”. Happy Fats & His Rayne Bo Ramblers

15.- “Say it isn't So”. Rudy Vallee and His Connecticut Yankees