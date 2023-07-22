Swing, jazz, boogie, western swing, samba, country blues, mambo, guaracha, dixieland, jazz español, hawaiian, instrumental, guajira son, blue yodel, vocal.
1.- "Mother Fuzzy". Charlie Barnet and his Orchestra
2.- “Bouncing With the Bean". Coleman Hawkins' All Star Octet
3.- "Honky Tonk Train Blues". Les Elgart and his Orchestra
4.- "Tired of Me". Crystal Springs Ramblers
5.- “The Firefly Samba”. Winifred Atwell and her Piano
6.- “Stop And Listen Blues No. 2”. Mississippi Sheiks
7.- “Beautiful”. Pérez Prado
8.- "Déjame Quieto". Trío Maravilla
9.- "Ja - Da". Bunk Johnson and His New Orleans Band
10.- "Mamá qué puedo hacer". Orquesta Bizarros
11.- “Meleana E”. Sol Hooppi's Novelty Trio
12.- “Toreador”. Ralph Flanagan and his Orchestra
13.- “Romance Guajiro”. Septeto Habanero
14.- “Blue Yodel”. Jimmie Rodgers
15.- “Earthbound”. Sammy Davis, Jr.