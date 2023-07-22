58:08

Swing, jazz, boogie, western swing, samba, country blues, mambo, guaracha, dixieland, jazz español, hawaiian, instrumental, guajira son, blue yodel, vocal.

1.- "Mother Fuzzy". Charlie Barnet and his Orchestra

2.- “Bouncing With the Bean". Coleman Hawkins' All Star Octet

3.- "Honky Tonk Train Blues". Les Elgart and his Orchestra

4.- "Tired of Me". Crystal Springs Ramblers

5.- “The Firefly Samba”. Winifred Atwell and her Piano

6.- “Stop And Listen Blues No. 2”. Mississippi Sheiks

7.- “Beautiful”. Pérez Prado

8.- "Déjame Quieto". Trío Maravilla

9.- "Ja - Da". Bunk Johnson and His New Orleans Band

10.- "Mamá qué puedo hacer". Orquesta Bizarros

11.- “Meleana E”. Sol Hooppi's Novelty Trio

12.- “Toreador”. Ralph Flanagan and his Orchestra

13.- “Romance Guajiro”. Septeto Habanero

14.- “Blue Yodel”. Jimmie Rodgers

15.- “Earthbound”. Sammy Davis, Jr.



