58:49

Instrumental, swing, jazz, old time, western swing, mento, rumba, bolero, country blues, polka, rhythm and blues, son huasteco, vocal, hawaiian, blues.

1.- "When The Saints Go Marching In”. The Three Suns

2.- “Swingin' On Lenox Avenue”. Erskine Hawkins and His Orchestra

3.- “Down The Line”. Ralph Flanagan and His Orchestra

4.- “Sally Goodin”. Fiddlin’ Red Herron

5.- "Fetch It On Down To My House". Hartman's Heartbreakers

5.- “Mattie Rag, Brown Skin Gal”. Lord Flea and his Calypsonians

7.- “Stop 21”. Noro Morales

8.- “Maria Elena”. Alberto Socarrás

9.- “Lulubelle Polka”. Eddie Habat And His Orchestra

10.- “Sweet Honey Bee”. Big Bill Broonzy

11.- “Heavy Sugar”. Lucky Millinder and His Orchestra

12.- “El Caimán”. Los Porteños

13.- “Josephine” Russ Morgan And His Orchestra

14.- “Melodias Populares Mexicanas”. Trio De Hawaii

15.- “Yama Yama Blues”. Clarence Williams and His Orchestra