Instrumental, swing, jazz, old time, western swing, mento, rumba, bolero, country blues, polka, rhythm and blues, son huasteco, vocal, hawaiian, blues.
1.- "When The Saints Go Marching In”. The Three Suns
2.- “Swingin' On Lenox Avenue”. Erskine Hawkins and His Orchestra
3.- “Down The Line”. Ralph Flanagan and His Orchestra
4.- “Sally Goodin”. Fiddlin’ Red Herron
5.- "Fetch It On Down To My House". Hartman's Heartbreakers
5.- “Mattie Rag, Brown Skin Gal”. Lord Flea and his Calypsonians
7.- “Stop 21”. Noro Morales
8.- “Maria Elena”. Alberto Socarrás
9.- “Lulubelle Polka”. Eddie Habat And His Orchestra
10.- “Sweet Honey Bee”. Big Bill Broonzy
11.- “Heavy Sugar”. Lucky Millinder and His Orchestra
12.- “El Caimán”. Los Porteños
13.- “Josephine” Russ Morgan And His Orchestra
14.- “Melodias Populares Mexicanas”. Trio De Hawaii
15.- “Yama Yama Blues”. Clarence Williams and His Orchestra