Swing, jazz, rhythm and blues, western swing, country blues, country, mambo, conga, son montuno, polka, calypso, swing francés, shuffle, sweet music, fox trot.
1.- "Rhythm of the Broadway Moon”. Noble Sissle & His International Orchestra
2.- "Clarinet Marmalade". Fletcher Henderson and His Orchestra
3.- “Swing Train”. Lynn Hope
4.- “I Don't Worry”. Bar X Cowboys
5.- “When My Man Comes Home”. Memphis Minnie
6.- “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine”. Frank Novak and his Rootin' Tootin' Boys
7.- "Mambo Inn”. Machito & His Afro-Cubans
8.- “Sirena, Ay, Que Me Vengo Cayendo, La Chambelona”. Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra
9.- “Que Dirán, Que Dirán”. Sexteto Antillano
10.- “Jingle Tingle Polka”. Joe Princie His Accordion And Orchestra
11.- “Cousin, Cousin, Scratch Here So For Me”. Bamboo Orchestra
12.- “Daphne”. Pierre Allier et Son Orchestre
13.- “Dixieland Shuffle”. Bob Crosby
14.- "Somebody's Lonely”. Johnny Marvin
15.- "Muddy Water”. Ben Bernie and his Orchestra