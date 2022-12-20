58:15

Swing, jazz, rhythm and blues, western swing, country blues, country, mambo, conga, son montuno, polka, calypso, swing francés, shuffle, sweet music, fox trot.

1.- "Rhythm of the Broadway Moon”. Noble Sissle & His International Orchestra

2.- "Clarinet Marmalade". Fletcher Henderson and His Orchestra

3.- “Swing Train”. Lynn Hope

4.- “I Don't Worry”. Bar X Cowboys

5.- “When My Man Comes Home”. Memphis Minnie

6.- “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine”. Frank Novak and his Rootin' Tootin' Boys

7.- "Mambo Inn”. Machito & His Afro-Cubans

8.- “Sirena, Ay, Que Me Vengo Cayendo, La Chambelona”. Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra

9.- “Que Dirán, Que Dirán”. Sexteto Antillano

10.- “Jingle Tingle Polka”. Joe Princie His Accordion And Orchestra

11.- “Cousin, Cousin, Scratch Here So For Me”. Bamboo Orchestra

12.- “Daphne”. Pierre Allier et Son Orchestre

13.- “Dixieland Shuffle”. Bob Crosby

14.- "Somebody's Lonely”. Johnny Marvin

15.- "Muddy Water”. Ben Bernie and his Orchestra