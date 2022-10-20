58:09

Swing, jazz, vocal, instrumental, western swing, country blues, rumba, dixieland, country, jump, instrumental, dixieland revival, fox trot. hawaiian.

1.- “Wild Party”. Ina Ray Hutton And Her Melodears

2.- “Good Dip”. Erskine Hawkins and his Orchestra

3.- “Three O'Clock in the Morning”. Andrews Sisters

4.- “I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles”. Georgie Barnes Quartet

5.- "Easy Ridin' Papa”. Milton Brown and His Brownies

6.- “You Ought To Move Out Of Town”. Jed Davenport

7.- “Jamaican Rhumba”. Ralph Marterie and His Orchestra

8.- “Rumba De Media Noche”. Orquesta Sigler

9.- “Strictly From Dixie”. Henry Levine

10.- "Take These Chains From My Heart. Hank Williams With His Drifting Cowboys

11.- “Apollo Jump”. Lucky Millinder And His Orchestra

12.- “Cachunbambe”. Antonio Machín y su Orquesta

13.- "Riverside Blues". Firehouse Five Plus Two

14.- "Buy, Buy For Baby". Ben Pollack Park Central Orchestra

15.- “When The Moon Comes Over The Mountain”. Frank Ferera Hawaiian Trio