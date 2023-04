58:06

Bluegrass, swing, jazz, boogie, old time music, batucada, mambo, rumba, country blues, fox trot, western swing, hawaiian, calypso, sweet music.

1.– “On Some Foggy Mountain Top”. The Monroe Brothers

2.– “Yankee Doodle Never Went to Town”. Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra

3.– “Havana”. Cass Hagan and his Park Central Hotel Orchestra

4.- “B & O Blues”. Pete Johnson

5.- "Peacock Rag”. Arthur Smith And His Dixieliners

6.- “Nêga do Cabelo Duro”. The Bando Da Lua

7.- “Mambo Gallego”. Tito Puente

8.- “Rumba En Swing”. Orquesta Chano Pozo

9.- “Mama Taint Long Fo Day”. Blind Willie McTell

10.- “Diga Diga Doo”. Frankie Trumbauer and His Orchestra

11.- “Where's The Waiter”. Wingy Manone and His Orchestra

12.- “You're Tired Of Me”. Milton Brown and His Brownies

13.- “Caresses Vinitiennes”. Gino Bordin Et Son Orchestre Hawaien

14.- “I Was There (at the Coronation)”. Young Tiger

15.- “My Bluebird Was Caught in the Rain”. Phil Spitalny's Hotel Pennsylvania