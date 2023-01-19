58:10

Swing, jazz, western swing, swing francés, rumba, guajira, folk, fox trot, polka, rhythm and blues, merengue, novelty, sweet music.

1.- “I Got Rhythm'”. Horace Henderson and his Orchestra

2.- “Stealin' Apples'”. Fletcher Henderson and his Orchestra

3.- “Trylon Swing”. Cab Calloway and his Orchestra

4.- “I'm Just An Outcast”. Bar X Cowboys

5.- “Oui (Si tu me dis oui)”. Raymond Legrand

6.- "Come With Me Baby”. Paul Williams Sextette

7.- “La Rumbita”. Lecuona Cuban Boys

8.- “Alma Borincana”. Quinteto La Plata

9.- “Better World A Comin'”. Woody Guthrie

10.- “Sir Walter's Serenade”. Ozzie Nelson & his Orchestra

11.- “Johnny's Tune”. Bernie Roberts and His Orchestra

12.- “I'm Getting Lonesome”. Nappy Brown

13.- “Que Merengue!”. Damiron y Chapuseaux

14.- "Wah Hoo”. Hoosier Hot Shots

15.- “Red Head”. Phil Spitalny Orchestra



