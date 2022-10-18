58:06

Swing, jazz, country blues, fox, choro, mambo, son montuno, bolero mambo, classic blues, instrumental, jazz blues, early country, hot jazz, vocal.

1.- "In The Groove at The Groove”. Chick Webb And His Orchestra

2.- “No Need Knockin' on the Blind”. Frankie Half-Pint Jaxon

3.- “Two Tone Stomp”. Lonnie Johnson

4.- “Forty Cups of Coffee”. Les Brown And His Band Of Renown

5.- “Caxanga”. Luiz Gonzaga

6.- “Tom Cat Blues”. Cliff Carlisle

7.- “Vitamina”. Noro Morales

8.- “Caminante Y Labore”. Arsenio Rodriguez y Su Conjunto

9.- “Dos miradas se cruzaron”. Lolita Garrido y su Orquesta

10.- “Fine And Mellow”. Alberta Hunter

11.- “Easy Go”. Stan Kenton and His Orchestra

12.- “Crying All Day”. Frank Trumbauer Orchestra

13.- “Get Along Home Cindy”. Lulu Belle & Scotty

14.- “Big Fat Mama”. Clarence Williams

15.- “There'll Be Some Changes Made”. The Boswell Sisters