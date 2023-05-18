Jazz, swing, fox, instrumental, western swing, calypso mejicano, guajira, montuno, calypso, fox trot español, boogie, son montuno, country yodel, fox trot.
1.- "Big John’s Special”. Mills Blue Rhythm Band
2.- "Organ Grinder's Swing". Tempo King And His Kings Of Tempo
3.- “The Sheik of Araby”. Joe Daniels and His Hotshots
4.- “ Frenesi”. Phil Green
5.- “Watcha Gonna Do”. Hi-Flyers
6.- “High Society”. Chilo Moran y su Conjunto
7.- “Guantanamera”. Chuy Reyes
8.- “Candelina Ale”. Beny Moré
9.- “Sucoyen”. The Lion
10.- “Tonto pero gracioso”. Orquesta Gran Casino
11.- “Beginner's Boogie”. Freddy Martin and His Orchestra
12.- “Bailar Contigo”. Duo Los Compadres
13.- “Who”. Frankie Newton and His Orchestra
14.- "Yodeling Mad”. Yodelin' Slim Clark
15.- "Havin' Lots of Fun”. Abe Lyman and His California Orchestra