58:07

Jazz, swing, boogie mejicano, country boogie, armónica, afro, mambo, rumba, bolero moruno, country blues, instrumental, swing, blue yodel, fox trot.

1.- "Saint Louis Blues”. Kid Ory and his Creole Jazz Band

2.- "Whose Honey Are You". Henry Red and His Orchestra

3.- "Boogie Mexicano”. José Rodríguez y su Orquesta de Boogie Mexicano

4.- "Blackberry Boogie". Johnnie Lee Wills and his Boys

5.- “Oh! You Beautiful Doll”. Jerry Murad's Harmonicats

6.- “Babalu”. Toña la Negra con la Orquesta Noel Fajardo

7.- “Mambo Loco”. Noro Morales y su Orquesta

8.- “Cuban Pete”. Ambrose And His Orchestra

9.- “Gitana de mi amor”. Bimbi con su Trío Oriental

10.- “Sweet Lizzie”. James Cole's Washboard Four

11.- “Heap Big Beat”. Buddy Morrow and his Orchestra

12.- “Thrill Is Gone”. Jerry Wald and His Orchestra

13.- "Jimmie The Kid”. Gene Autry

14.- "Who's Sorry Now". Frankie Newton and His Orchestra

15.- "Doin' the New Low Down”. Jack Pettis and His Pets