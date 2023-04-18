Jazz, swing, boogie mejicano, country boogie, armónica, afro, mambo, rumba, bolero moruno, country blues, instrumental, swing, blue yodel, fox trot.
1.- "Saint Louis Blues”. Kid Ory and his Creole Jazz Band
2.- "Whose Honey Are You". Henry Red and His Orchestra
3.- "Boogie Mexicano”. José Rodríguez y su Orquesta de Boogie Mexicano
4.- "Blackberry Boogie". Johnnie Lee Wills and his Boys
5.- “Oh! You Beautiful Doll”. Jerry Murad's Harmonicats
6.- “Babalu”. Toña la Negra con la Orquesta Noel Fajardo
7.- “Mambo Loco”. Noro Morales y su Orquesta
8.- “Cuban Pete”. Ambrose And His Orchestra
9.- “Gitana de mi amor”. Bimbi con su Trío Oriental
10.- “Sweet Lizzie”. James Cole's Washboard Four
11.- “Heap Big Beat”. Buddy Morrow and his Orchestra
12.- “Thrill Is Gone”. Jerry Wald and His Orchestra
13.- "Jimmie The Kid”. Gene Autry
14.- "Who's Sorry Now". Frankie Newton and His Orchestra
15.- "Doin' the New Low Down”. Jack Pettis and His Pets