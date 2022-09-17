Jazz, swing, exótica, mambo, novelty, country blues, merengue, dixieland, jazz español, hawaiian, boogie, hot jazz, fox trot. sweet music.
1.- "Stompy Jones". Barney Bigard & His Jazzopators
2.- “Push 'Em Away”. Jerry Gray And His Orchestra
3.- "Main Stem". Rex Stewart Et Claude Bolling Et Son Orchestre
4.- "Irish Mambo". Alma Cogan
5.- “I'm An Old Cowhand”. Sons Of The Pioneers
6.- “Sick With The Blues”. Henry Townsend
7.- “Vem Vem”. The Cha Cha Rhythm Boys
8.- "A Ti Na' Ma". Grupo Quisqueya
9.- "A Closer Walk With Thee". Bunk Johnson and His New Orleans Band
10.- "Mi Ritmo". Orquesta José Puertas
11.- “Sassy”. Kalama's Quartet
12.- “Peter Piper Boogie”. Ralph Flanagan and his Orchestra
13.- “Vagabond Shoes”. Harry Babbitt
14.- “Cuban Blues”. Pilar Arcos y José Moriche Con Los Castilians
15.- “Everything's Peaches”. Irving Aaronson and His Commanders