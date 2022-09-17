59:21

Jazz, swing, exótica, mambo, novelty, country blues, merengue, dixieland, jazz español, hawaiian, boogie, hot jazz, fox trot. sweet music.

1.- "Stompy Jones". Barney Bigard & His Jazzopators

2.- “Push 'Em Away”. Jerry Gray And His Orchestra

3.- "Main Stem". Rex Stewart Et Claude Bolling Et Son Orchestre

4.- "Irish Mambo". Alma Cogan

5.- “I'm An Old Cowhand”. Sons Of The Pioneers

6.- “Sick With The Blues”. Henry Townsend

7.- “Vem Vem”. The Cha Cha Rhythm Boys

8.- "A Ti Na' Ma". Grupo Quisqueya

9.- "A Closer Walk With Thee". Bunk Johnson and His New Orleans Band

10.- "Mi Ritmo". Orquesta José Puertas

11.- “Sassy”. Kalama's Quartet

12.- “Peter Piper Boogie”. Ralph Flanagan and his Orchestra

13.- “Vagabond Shoes”. Harry Babbitt

14.- “Cuban Blues”. Pilar Arcos y José Moriche Con Los Castilians

15.- “Everything's Peaches”. Irving Aaronson and His Commanders