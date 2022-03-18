59:11

Boogie, swing, blues, instrumental, dixieland, western swing, conga, country blues, vocal, country boogie, son momtuno, old time music, jazz, fox trot,

1.- "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”. Gene Krupa And His Orchestra

2.- “Ringside Stomp”. Joe Mannone's Harmony Kings

3.- “Basement Blues”. Noble Sissle's Swingsters

4.- “Yodeling Guitar”. Speedy West with Jimmy Bryant

5.- “Trombone Rag”. Turk Murphy's Jazz Band

6.- “Let's Incorporate. Washboard Wonders .

7.- “Para Vigo Me Voy”. Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra

8.- “Conga Salad”. Alfred Jacy and his Chicos

9.- “Booker T Blues”. Washboard Sam And His Washboard Band

10.- “Says My Heart”. Ozzie Nelson

11.- “Mule Boogie”. Jack Shook

12.- “Soy Hijo del Siboney. Conjunto Senén Suarez

13.- “Tell Me That You Love Me. The Carter Family

14.- "Krazy Kat”. Frank Trumbauer

15.- "Allah's Holiday”. Ray Noble's Orchestra