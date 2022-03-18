Boogie, swing, blues, instrumental, dixieland, western swing, conga, country blues, vocal, country boogie, son momtuno, old time music, jazz, fox trot,
1.- "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”. Gene Krupa And His Orchestra
2.- “Ringside Stomp”. Joe Mannone's Harmony Kings
3.- “Basement Blues”. Noble Sissle's Swingsters
4.- “Yodeling Guitar”. Speedy West with Jimmy Bryant
5.- “Trombone Rag”. Turk Murphy's Jazz Band
6.- “Let's Incorporate. Washboard Wonders .
7.- “Para Vigo Me Voy”. Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra
8.- “Conga Salad”. Alfred Jacy and his Chicos
9.- “Booker T Blues”. Washboard Sam And His Washboard Band
10.- “Says My Heart”. Ozzie Nelson
11.- “Mule Boogie”. Jack Shook
12.- “Soy Hijo del Siboney. Conjunto Senén Suarez
13.- “Tell Me That You Love Me. The Carter Family
14.- "Krazy Kat”. Frank Trumbauer
15.- "Allah's Holiday”. Ray Noble's Orchestra