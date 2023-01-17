58:13

Jump, swing, dixieland, early country, huapango, hawaian, rumba inglesa, son cubano, country blues, rock, old time music, pregón, fox trot, gospel, pop de los veinte.

1.- “One o'Clock Jump”. Count Basie and His Orchestra

2.- “Night Life”. Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra

3.- “China Boy”. Bud Freeman and his Summa Cum Laude Orchestra

4.- “The Sweet Violet Boys”. Hop Pickin’ Time in Happy Valley

5.- “El Mosquito”. Trio Los Caporales

6.- “Alekoki”. Johnny Noble And His Hawaiians

7.- “Lady of Madrid”. Ambrose And His Orchestra

8.- “Sombras en la noche”. Septeto Machín

9.- “Tell Me What You've Been Doing”. Big Bill Broonzy

10.- "Rock Me All Night Long". Ella Mae Morse

11.- “Hometown Blues”. Roane County Ramblers

12.- "El Berlingonero". Elsie Bayron

13.- "Ain't Got No Gal Now". Phil Baxter and His Orchestra

14.- “The Old Ship of Zion”. Jordanaires

15.- “Tip Toe Thru The Tulips With Me”. Johnny Marvin