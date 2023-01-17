Jump, swing, dixieland, early country, huapango, hawaian, rumba inglesa, son cubano, country blues, rock, old time music, pregón, fox trot, gospel, pop de los veinte.
1.- “One o'Clock Jump”. Count Basie and His Orchestra
2.- “Night Life”. Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra
3.- “China Boy”. Bud Freeman and his Summa Cum Laude Orchestra
4.- “The Sweet Violet Boys”. Hop Pickin’ Time in Happy Valley
5.- “El Mosquito”. Trio Los Caporales
6.- “Alekoki”. Johnny Noble And His Hawaiians
7.- “Lady of Madrid”. Ambrose And His Orchestra
8.- “Sombras en la noche”. Septeto Machín
9.- “Tell Me What You've Been Doing”. Big Bill Broonzy
10.- "Rock Me All Night Long". Ella Mae Morse
11.- “Hometown Blues”. Roane County Ramblers
12.- "El Berlingonero". Elsie Bayron
13.- "Ain't Got No Gal Now". Phil Baxter and His Orchestra
14.- “The Old Ship of Zion”. Jordanaires
15.- “Tip Toe Thru The Tulips With Me”. Johnny Marvin