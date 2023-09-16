Swing, hot jazz, hoedown, western swing, jazz, country blues, son montuno, mento, fox trot, boogie vaquero, country, guaracha, novelty, gospel.
1.- “Ginger Bells”. Horace Henderson and his Orchestra
3.- “Hot And Anxious”. Fletcher Henderson
3.- "Lady Be Good”. Harry Raby and the 3-D Valley Boys
4.- “Sister Lucy Lee”. Bill Boyd and his Cowboy Ramblers
5.- “How High The Moon”. Al Casey And His Sextet
6.- "It's Just Too Bad”. Barbecue Bob
7.- “El Hijo de Chencha”. Anselmo Sacasas
8.- “Santiago De Cuba”. Beny Moré
9.- “Mother Bad Mine” Count Lasher and His Calypso Quintet
10.- “Sir Walter's Serenade”. Ozzie Nelson & his Orchestra
11.- “Two Timing”. Johnny Lee Wills And His Boys
12.- “I Miss Ole Oklahoma”. The Oklahoma Wranglers
13.- “Cachumba”. Conjunto Lirico Gloria Matancera
14.- "When There's Tears In The Eye Of A Potato”. Hoosier Hot Shots
15.- “Oh Lord Stand By Me” . The Jordanaires