58:14

Swing, hot jazz, hoedown, western swing, jazz, country blues, son montuno, mento, fox trot, boogie vaquero, country, guaracha, novelty, gospel.

1.- “Ginger Bells”. Horace Henderson and his Orchestra

3.- “Hot And Anxious”. Fletcher Henderson

3.- "Lady Be Good”. Harry Raby and the 3-D Valley Boys

4.- “Sister Lucy Lee”. Bill Boyd and his Cowboy Ramblers

5.- “How High The Moon”. Al Casey And His Sextet

6.- "It's Just Too Bad”. Barbecue Bob

7.- “El Hijo de Chencha”. Anselmo Sacasas

8.- “Santiago De Cuba”. Beny Moré

9.- “Mother Bad Mine” Count Lasher and His Calypso Quintet

10.- “Sir Walter's Serenade”. Ozzie Nelson & his Orchestra

11.- “Two Timing”. Johnny Lee Wills And His Boys

12.- “I Miss Ole Oklahoma”. The Oklahoma Wranglers

13.- “Cachumba”. Conjunto Lirico Gloria Matancera

14.- "When There's Tears In The Eye Of A Potato”. Hoosier Hot Shots

15.- “Oh Lord Stand By Me” . The Jordanaires