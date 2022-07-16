Country boogie, swing, hot jazz, instrumental, western swing, country blues, samba, son, calypso, dixieland, vocal, hawaiian, country, jazz, fox trot.
1.- “Boogie Woogie Boy”. Porky Freeman
2.- “Diga Diga Doo”. Rex Stewart'S Big Seven
3.- “Yellow Jackets Get Together”. The Yellow Jackets
4.- “Scroungie”. Bill Justis & His Orchestra
5.- "Please Mr. Moon Don't Tell On Me”. Hartman's Heartbreakers
6.- “Hungry Calf Blues”. Blind Boy Fuller
7.- "Bahia". Orquesta de Abel Domínguez
8.- “Ninfa de los ojos brujos”. Pedro Vía y su Orquesta
9.- “High Brown”. The Growler
10.- "The Buzzard". Bud Freeman and His Windy City Five
11.- “Sweet Marie”. The Andrews Sisters
12.- "California Blues". Georgia Jumpers
13.- "Pecos Bill". Roy Rogers
14.- “Sweet Georgia Brown”. California Ramblers
15.- “Tip Toe To The Tulips With Me”. Frank Munn