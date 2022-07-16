59:22

Country boogie, swing, hot jazz, instrumental, western swing, country blues, samba, son, calypso, dixieland, vocal, hawaiian, country, jazz, fox trot.

1.- “Boogie Woogie Boy”. Porky Freeman

2.- “Diga Diga Doo”. Rex Stewart'S Big Seven

3.- “Yellow Jackets Get Together”. The Yellow Jackets

4.- “Scroungie”. Bill Justis & His Orchestra

5.- "Please Mr. Moon Don't Tell On Me”. Hartman's Heartbreakers

6.- “Hungry Calf Blues”. Blind Boy Fuller

7.- "Bahia". Orquesta de Abel Domínguez

8.- “Ninfa de los ojos brujos”. Pedro Vía y su Orquesta

9.- “High Brown”. The Growler

10.- "The Buzzard". Bud Freeman and His Windy City Five

11.- “Sweet Marie”. The Andrews Sisters

12.- "California Blues". Georgia Jumpers

13.- "Pecos Bill". Roy Rogers

14.- “Sweet Georgia Brown”. California Ramblers

15.- “Tip Toe To The Tulips With Me”. Frank Munn