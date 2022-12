58:14

Swing, jazz, blues, old time, western swing, hawaiian, exótica, son, calypso, country blues, cajun, pregón-son, rhythm and blues, ukelele, fox trot.

1.- “Lady Be Good” . Coleman Hawkins and His Orchestra

2.- “Tippin' In”. Erskine Hawkins and his Orchestra

3.- “Every Tub”. King Oliver and his Orchestra

4.- “Aggravatin' Papa”. Lil Green and her Orchestra

5.- "Stay On The Right Side, Sister". Milton Brown and His Brownies

6.- “Na Moku Eha”. Alfred Apaka

7.- “Sun Sun Babae”. Xavier Cugat and His Orchestra

8.- “Boquita Chiquita”. Cuarteto Caney

9.- “Unfortunate Millie”. Wilmoth Houdini

10.- "Crooked Woman Blues”. Barbecue Bob

11.- “Aces' Breakdown”. The Four Aces

12.- “El morón”. Cuarteto Machín

13.- “I'm Gonna Leave You”. Amos Milburn

14.- “Wunga Bunga Boo”. George Formby

15.- “Shuffle Your Feet”. Don Redman Orchestra