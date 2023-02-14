58:09

Swing, jazz, fox trot, country, western swing, novelty swing, mambo, son montuno, country blues, hillbilly blues, rumba, novelty, sweet music.

1.– “Let's Go Home”. Fletcher Henderson and his Orchestra

2.– “Limehouse Blues”. Sidney Bechet and his New Orleans Feetwarmers

3.- “So Far, So Good ”. Will Bradley and his Orchestra

4.- “Juke Box Gal”. Claude Casey

5.- “I Want a Girl”. Ross Rhythm Rascals

6.- “I Can't Give You Anything But Love, Baby”. Benny Goodman & his Orchestra

7.- “Goofus Mambo”. Alfredito

8.- “El Resbaloso”. Antonio Machín y la Orquesta Caravana

09.- "Daphne Walkin". Clyde Hoyte with George Moxey Quartet

10.- “Hitiraa”. Augie Goupil & His Royal Tahitians

11.- “Barbecue Any Old Time”. Brownie McGhee

12.- “The Rainbow Division”. Tom Darby & Jimmie Tarlton

13.- “Tabú”. Nilo Menéndez

14.- “It Ain't Nobody's Biz'ness What I Do”. Hoosier Hot Shots

15.- “Sweepin' the Clouds Away”. Phil Spitalny and His Orchestra