58:07

Jaaz novelty, swing, hawaiian rhumba, blues, western swing, country blues, rumba, rumba publicitaria española, instrumental, calypso, jazz inglés, hawaiian, jazz blues, música de película.

1.- “Mama Don't Allow It”. Mound City Blue Blowers

2.- “(If I Had) Rhythm In My Nursery Rhyme”. Wingy Manone and his Orchestra

3.- “The Hula Rhumba”. Harry Owens and His Orchestra

4.- “Red Blues”. Cootie Williams and his Orchestra

5.- “Texas Steel Guitar ”. Spade Cooley

6.- “Big Leg Blues”. Mississippi John Hurt

7.- “Fiestecita”. Sacasas Royal Havana Orquesta

8.- “La Galleta H”. Don Liñán con acompañamiento de Orquesta

9.- “What's The Use”. Emilio Cáceres y Su Orquesta

10.- "History of Carnival". Attila the Hun

11.- “Black Coffee”. Nat Gonella y sus Georgians.

12.- "Kansas City Stomps". Jelly Roll Morton's Red Hot Peppers

13.- "Goodby Blues". Roland Peachy & His Royal Hawaiians

14.- “Telephoning the Blues”. Luis Russell

15.- “Sweet Marie”. Andrews Sisters and Carmen Cavallaro