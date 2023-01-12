58:15

Jazz, swing, ragtime, country, western swing, calypso, conga, guaracha, jazz argentino, fox trot, rhythm and blues, hillbilly blues, dixieland, jazz inglés, pop de los veinte.

1.- “Good Morning”. Abe Lyman and his Californians

2.- “Baby, You Can Count on Me”. Charlie Barnet And His Orchestra

3.- "Alice Blue Gown”. Johnny Maddox And The Rhythmasters

4.- “Rockin' All Day”. Jimmy McCracklin

5.- “Buster's Crawdad Song”. The Tune Wranglers

6.- “The Dollar And The Pound”. Lord Beginner

7.- "One-Two-Three-Kick”. Xavier Cugat Orchestra

8.- “Guampampiro”. Sacasas y su Orquesta

9.- “El Vaquero Smith”. Mario Cesari Conjunto de Jazz

10.- "The Yam”. Fred Astaire

11.- "Jive at Six". Ben Webster and his Orchestra

12.- “Sal's Got A Meatskin”. Cliff Carlisle

13.- “Streamline Gal”. Willie Smith And His Cubs

14.- “Skrontch”. Nat Gonella & his Georgians

15.- "Chant of the Jungle”. Roy Ingraham and His Orchestra