58:09

Ragtime, swing, blues, old time, rumba, son, samba, fox, hillbilly, country blues, vocal, calypso italiano, hot jazz, classic, blues, fox trot.

1.– “Maple Leaf Rag”. Paul Mares Friars Society Orchestra

2.– “American Patrol”. Glenn Miller and his Orchestra

3.- “Shine”. Dallas String Band

4.- “Rocky Pallet”. The Skillet Lickers

5.- “The Royal Hawaiian Hula. ”. The Mena Moeria Minstrels

6.- “Marta”. Manolo Castro y la Orquesta Habana Yacht Club

7.- “La cachimba de San Juan”. Don Azpiazu and His Orchestra

8.- “Let's Fall in Love”. Ziggy Elman & His Orchestra

9.- “When The Springtime Comes Again”. The Carter Family

10.- "Bull Doze Blues". Henry Thomas

11.- “Tuxedo Junction”. The Andrews Sisters

12.- “Calypso Italiano”. Lou Monte

13.- “Jerry The Junker”. Clarence Williams

14.- “Nothin' But The Blues”. Gene Gifford

15.- “Tip Toe Thru' the Tulips With Me”. Annette Hanshaw