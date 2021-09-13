Swing, jazz, rhythm and blues, western swing, country blues, mambo, rumba, calypso, instrumental, fox trot español, yodel, hawaiian, son, fox trot.
1.- "Ain't Cha Got Music". Henry Allen and his Orchestra
2.- "Hard Times (Topsy-Turvy)". Cab Calloway and his Orchestra
3.- “Tell Me ”. Al Hibbler
4.- "Show Me The Way To Go Home". Bill Boyd & his Cowboy Ramblers
5.- “Ants in my Pants”. Bo Carter
6.- “After Sundown”. Eddy Duchin and his Orchestra
7.- “Adios Muchachos”. Perez Prado and his Orchestra
8.- “Que Siga La Rumba”. Trio Oriental
9.- “Matilda”. King Radio
10.- “Dizzy Spells”. Benny Goodman Quartet
11.- “Vaya Familia”. Mari Merche Abreu
12.- “I've Got The Blues”. Kenny Roberts
13.- "Dreamy Hula Town”. Moana Orchestra
14.- “El Que Siembra Su Maiz”. Trío Matamoros
15.- "Cheer Up Good Times are Coming”. Leo Reisman and his Orch Orchestra