59:09

Swing, jazz, rhythm and blues, western swing, country blues, mambo, rumba, calypso, instrumental, fox trot español, yodel, hawaiian, son, fox trot.

1.- "Ain't Cha Got Music". Henry Allen and his Orchestra

2.- "Hard Times (Topsy-Turvy)". Cab Calloway and his Orchestra

3.- “Tell Me ”. Al Hibbler

4.- "Show Me The Way To Go Home". Bill Boyd & his Cowboy Ramblers

5.- “Ants in my Pants”. Bo Carter

6.- “After Sundown”. Eddy Duchin and his Orchestra

7.- “Adios Muchachos”. Perez Prado and his Orchestra

8.- “Que Siga La Rumba”. Trio Oriental

9.- “Matilda”. King Radio

10.- “Dizzy Spells”. Benny Goodman Quartet

11.- “Vaya Familia”. Mari Merche Abreu

12.- “I've Got The Blues”. Kenny Roberts

13.- "Dreamy Hula Town”. Moana Orchestra

14.- “El Que Siembra Su Maiz”. Trío Matamoros

15.- "Cheer Up Good Times are Coming”. Leo Reisman and his Orch Orchestra