58:10

Jazz, swing, fox trot, country yodel, blues, jaleo antillano, latin swing, rumba afro, jazz blues, calypso bahamas, rhythm and blues, bolero, calypso, vocal, hawaiian.

1.- “They Jittered All The Time”. Horace Henderson and his Orchestra

2.- “Don’t Be That Way”. Chick Webb and his Orchestra

3.- “Dance Of The Reed-Flutes”. Larry Clinton and his Orchestra

4.- “Lone Star”. Patsy Montana

5.- “Reckless Rider Blues”. Jazz Gillum

6.- “Bomba E”. Orquesta Demon's Jazz

7.- “Tabú”. Luis Arcaraz and his Orchestra

8.- “Ecue Senseribo”. Lecuona Cuban Boys

9.- “Tab's Blues”. Frankie Newton

10.- “Bing Crosby”. The Lion

11.- “Take Me Back to Little Rock”. Lil Green and her Orchestra

12.- “Yo no soy yo”. Maria Enriqueta

13.- “Enjoy Yourself”. The Calypso Troubadours

14.- “My Kinda Love”. Bing Crosby

15.- “My Little Grass Shack”. Albert Taylor Orchestra