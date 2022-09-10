Swing, boogie, jazz blues, vocal, country blues, hawaiian, exótica, bolero son, country boogie, polka, hot jazz, merengue, fox, sweet music.
1.- “Four And One-Half Street”. Barney Bigard & His Jazzopators
2.- “Champagne Boogie”. Jerry Gray And His Orchestra
3.- “Doggin' That Thing”. Walter Pichon
4.- “Love Is Such A Cheat”. Andrews Sisters
5.- “Beale Street Breakdown”. Jed Davenport
6.- “Theyre All Good”. Dick McIntire And His Harmony Hawaiians
7.- “Madeira”. Ray Anthony and His Orchestra
8.- “Infiel”. Orquesta Sigler
9.- “Midnight Boogie”. Cecil Campbell's Tennessee Ramblers
10.- "Three Minute Polka". Harry Harden And His Orchestra
11.- “Top Of The Town”. Clarence Williams and his Washboard Band
12.- “Melaito”. Angel Viloria Y Su Conjunto Típico Cibaeño
13.- "My Own My Only My All". Monica Lewis
14.- “There's Nothing The Matter With Me”. George Olsen Orchestra
15.- “Give Me A Ukulele”. Irving Aaronson and His Commanders