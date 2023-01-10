Boogie, hot jazz, western swing, honky tonk, country blues, rumba, corrido, samba, early country, calypso, jazz, folk sueco, old time, jazz blues.
1.- “Cuban Boogie”. Bob Zurke and his Delta Rhythm Band
2.- “Straight Eight Boogie”. Teddy Powell and his Orchestra
3.- "You Dog”. Cab Calloway and His Orchesta
4.- “Truck Driver's Blues”. Cliff Bruner and His Boys
5.- “Do You Ever Think of Me”. Jimmie Davis
6.- “Canned Heat Blues”. Tommy Johnson
7.- “Cachita”. Xavier Cugat and His Waldorf Astoria Orchestra
8.- “La Pocha”. Margarita Romero y Wello Rivas
9.- “Nao Tenho Lagrimas”. Patricio Teixeira
10.- “Sweet Violet Boys”. Lula From Honolulu
11.- "Chocolate Whiskey And Vanilla Gin". Edmundo Ros and His Orchestra
12.- “I'm Gonna Stomp Mr. Henry Lee”. Eddie Condon's Hot Shots
13.- “Svend's Hambo”. Walter Ericksson and Svend Tollefsen
14.- "Get Out And Get Under The Moon”. Riley Puckett
15.- "Shake That Thing”. Abe Lyman California Orchestra.