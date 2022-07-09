Stomp, jazz. boogie, western swing, country blues, hawaiian, pasullo, pregón, mento, hot jazz, dixieland, swing, old time, classic blues, fox trot.
1.- “Sugar Foot Stomp”. Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra
2.- “Somebody Stole My Gal”. Clarence Williams
3.- “Boogie Woogie On A Saturday Night”. Five Red Caps
4.- "Campbell's Steel Guitar Special”. Cecil Campbell's Tennessee Ramblers
5.- “See See Rider . Leadbelly
6.- “In A Canoe”. David Kaonohi and his Honoluans
7.- “Bailarina”. Lionel Belasco
8.- “El Caramelero”. Cuarteto Machín
9.- “Hill & Gully Ride”. Lord Composer
10.- “It's Tight Like That ”. Louis Russell and His Orchestra
11.- “Southward Bound”. Frank Johnson & his Fabulous Dixielanders
12.- "Up The Country”. Barbecue Joe and his Hot Dogs
13.- "Corrina Corrina”. Ashley and Gwin Foster
14.- "Somebody's Been Lovin' My Baby”. Monette Moore
15.- "When Im Looking At You”. Abe Lyman and His Orchestra