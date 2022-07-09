59:17

Stomp, jazz. boogie, western swing, country blues, hawaiian, pasullo, pregón, mento, hot jazz, dixieland, swing, old time, classic blues, fox trot.

1.- “Sugar Foot Stomp”. Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra

2.- “Somebody Stole My Gal”. Clarence Williams

3.- “Boogie Woogie On A Saturday Night”. Five Red Caps

4.- "Campbell's Steel Guitar Special”. Cecil Campbell's Tennessee Ramblers

5.- “See See Rider . Leadbelly

6.- “In A Canoe”. David Kaonohi and his Honoluans

7.- “Bailarina”. Lionel Belasco

8.- “El Caramelero”. Cuarteto Machín

9.- “Hill & Gully Ride”. Lord Composer

10.- “It's Tight Like That ”. Louis Russell and His Orchestra

11.- “Southward Bound”. Frank Johnson & his Fabulous Dixielanders

12.- "Up The Country”. Barbecue Joe and his Hot Dogs

13.- "Corrina Corrina”. Ashley and Gwin Foster

14.- "Somebody's Been Lovin' My Baby”. Monette Moore

15.- "When Im Looking At You”. Abe Lyman and His Orchestra