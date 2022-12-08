58:13

Hot jazz, swing, jazz, western swing, armónica, tango, rumba, old time music, mento, vocal, blue yodel, fox trot.

1.- "Ring Dem Bells”. Lionel Hampton and his Orchestra

2.- "Ace Of Rhythm". Jabbo Smith

3.- "Break It Down". Frankie Trumbauer and his Orchestra

4.- "Sittin' On Top Of The World". Shelton Brothers

5.- “Heartaches”. Jerry Murad's Harmonicats

6.- “Una Plegaria”. Celia Gámez con Orquesta Argentina

7.- “La Rielera”. Orquesta Juan Garcia Esquivel

8.- “Cuban Pete”. Ambrose And His Orchestra

9.- “Richmond Cotillion”. Da Costa Woltz's Southern Broadcasters

10.- “Mussu And John Tom”. Alert Bedasse & Chin's Calypso Sextet

11.- “Heap Big Beat”. Buddy Morrow and his Orchestra

12.- “Breakfast Dance”. Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

13.- "Rheumatism Blues”. Gene Autry

14.- "Freshman Hop”. Jack Pettis and His Pets

15.- "Painting The Clouds With Sunshine”. Jean Goldkette and His Orchestra