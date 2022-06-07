59:16

Bluegrass, swing, scat, hot jazz, fox, hula, calypso, rumba, tanguillo, yodel brasileño, boogie, blues, folk, country blues, vocal.

1.– “Carolina Breakdown”. Don Gibson and his King Cotton Kinfolks

2.– “Feelin' The Spirit”. Luis Russell and His Orchestra

3.- “Somedy Stole My Gal”. Bennie Moten's Kansas City Orchestra

4.- “Crazy People”. Boswell Sisters

5.- “Andrews Sisters and Gay Lombardo and His Royal Candian

6.- “Hula Blues”. Pua Almeida and His Polynessians

7.- “Run and Coca Cola”. Vaughn Monroe and His Orchestra

8.- “Bangin' The Bongo”. Noro Morales Sextet

9.- “Al Son, Al Son”. Lola Flores y Miguel Ligero

10.- “Vaqueiro Do Oeste”. Bob Nelson E Seus Rancheiros

11.- “Funky Start Boogie”. Albert Ammons

12.- “Reaching for the Moon”. Nellie Lutcher And Her Rhythm

13.- “Down in the Valley”. The Weavers

14.- “Jet Black Blues”. Blind Willie Dunn & His Gin Bottle Four

15.- “Mood Indigo”. Lee Morse And Her Blue Grass Boys