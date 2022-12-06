Swing, stomp, jazz, canción, western swing, country blues, mambo, ranchera, biguine, blues, gospel, vocal, calypso, fox, hawaiian.
1.- “Wake Up And Live”. Cab Calloway and His Orchestra
2.- “China Stomp”. Lionel Hampton and his Orchestra
3.- "Let's Have a Jubilee”. Harry Roy And His Orchestra
4.- “A Barcelone in Barcelona”. Maurice Chevalier
5.- “Little White Lies”. Cliff Bruner & His Boys
6.- “You Don't Want Me Please Don't Dog Me 'Round”. Chatman Brothers
7.- “Fiesta Tropical”. Al Romero and his Orchestra
7.- “Habanera”. Xavier Cugat and his Waldorf-Astoria Orchestra
8.- “Seré Tu Esclavo”. Hermanas Padilla
9.- “Riho”. Orchestre Typique Martiniquais Charlery-Delouche
10.- “I Wonder Where My Easy Rider's Gone”. Tampa Red's Hokum Jug Band
11.- “Gospel Boogie”. Golden West Quartet
12.- “It Might As Well Be Spring”. Dick Haymes
13.- “The Bells”. Lord Executor
14.- "Blue Skies”. Benny Goodman & his Orchestra
15.- "Rock Me In A Cradle Of Kalua”. Roy Smeck's Vita Quartette