58:12

Swing, stomp, jazz, canción, western swing, country blues, mambo, ranchera, biguine, blues, gospel, vocal, calypso, fox, hawaiian.

1.- “Wake Up And Live”. Cab Calloway and His Orchestra

2.- “China Stomp”. Lionel Hampton and his Orchestra

3.- "Let's Have a Jubilee”. Harry Roy And His Orchestra

4.- “A Barcelone in Barcelona”. Maurice Chevalier

5.- “Little White Lies”. Cliff Bruner & His Boys

6.- “You Don't Want Me Please Don't Dog Me 'Round”. Chatman Brothers

7.- “Fiesta Tropical”. Al Romero and his Orchestra

7.- “Habanera”. Xavier Cugat and his Waldorf-Astoria Orchestra

8.- “Seré Tu Esclavo”. Hermanas Padilla

9.- “Riho”. Orchestre Typique Martiniquais Charlery-Delouche

10.- “I Wonder Where My Easy Rider's Gone”. Tampa Red's Hokum Jug Band

11.- “Gospel Boogie”. Golden West Quartet

12.- “It Might As Well Be Spring”. Dick Haymes

13.- “The Bells”. Lord Executor

14.- "Blue Skies”. Benny Goodman & his Orchestra

15.- "Rock Me In A Cradle Of Kalua”. Roy Smeck's Vita Quartette