Swing, jazz, armónica, western swing, hawaiian, bluegrass, fox trot, son, rumba swing, samba, calypso, country blues, hillbilly blues, polka navideña.
1.- “Taps Miller”. Count Basie and his Orchestra
2.- “Mississippi Flyer”. Tex Beneke and his Orchestra
3.- “Hora Stacato”. Jerry Murad's Harmonicats
4.- “Wang Wang Blues”. Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys
5.- “Vana Vana”. Andy Iona and His Islanders
6.- “I Believed In You Darling”. Bill Monroe
7.- “The Lady In Red”. Joe Haymes and His Orchestra
8.- “Los Carnavales de Oriente”. Trío Matamoros
9.- “Calling All Cat”. Andre Musette Orchestra
10.- "Orange Juice". Patricio Teixeira
11.- “Tropical Heat”. Codallo's Top Hatters Orchestra
12.- “Moanin' And Groanin' Blues”. 'Peg Leg' Howell And His Gang
13.- “Down On The Farm”. The Bently Boys
14.- “Dixiana”. Nat Shilkret and the Victor Orchestra
15.- “The Andrews Sisters”. The Merry Christmas Polka