58:16

Swing, jazz, armónica, western swing, hawaiian, bluegrass, fox trot, son, rumba swing, samba, calypso, country blues, hillbilly blues, polka navideña.

1.- “Taps Miller”. Count Basie and his Orchestra

2.- “Mississippi Flyer”. Tex Beneke and his Orchestra

3.- “Hora Stacato”. Jerry Murad's Harmonicats

4.- “Wang Wang Blues”. Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys

5.- “Vana Vana”. Andy Iona and His Islanders

6.- “I Believed In You Darling”. Bill Monroe

7.- “The Lady In Red”. Joe Haymes and His Orchestra

8.- “Los Carnavales de Oriente”. Trío Matamoros

9.- “Calling All Cat”. Andre Musette Orchestra

10.- "Orange Juice". Patricio Teixeira

11.- “Tropical Heat”. Codallo's Top Hatters Orchestra

12.- “Moanin' And Groanin' Blues”. 'Peg Leg' Howell And His Gang

13.- “Down On The Farm”. The Bently Boys

14.- “Dixiana”. Nat Shilkret and the Victor Orchestra

15.- “The Andrews Sisters”. The Merry Christmas Polka